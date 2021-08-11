Rockledge cancels 9/11 remembrance ceremony, cites spike in COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is once again forcing Rockledge city leaders to cancel its annual 9/11 event.

Citing increased infections and hospitalizations, Rockledge announced on Wednesday that its remembrance ceremony will not take place next month.

The ceremony was supposed to mark two decades since the 9/11 terrorist attack. The event will not be rescheduled, according to a news release.

Rockledge city officials said they hope to host an in-person ceremony in September 2022.