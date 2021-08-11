Partly Cloudy icon
Rockledge cancels 9/11 remembrance ceremony, cites spike in COVID-19 cases

City leaders say event will not be rescheduled

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Activists from the COVID Memorial Project mark the deaths of 200,000 lives lost in the U.S. to COVID-19 after placing thousands of small American flags on the grounds of the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is once again forcing Rockledge city leaders to cancel its annual 9/11 event.

Citing increased infections and hospitalizations, Rockledge announced on Wednesday that its remembrance ceremony will not take place next month.

The ceremony was supposed to mark two decades since the 9/11 terrorist attack. The event will not be rescheduled, according to a news release.

Rockledge city officials said they hope to host an in-person ceremony in September 2022.

