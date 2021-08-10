Brevard’s Health First to implement no-visitation policy as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida and Brevard County’s Health First is implementing a no-visitation policy.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports 15,169 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida.

Health First says, as a result, its new policy will start at 5 a.m. on Wednesday at the Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.

Here is a list of exceptions where a single visitor will be allowed to the hospitals:

Legal guardian or power of attorney

Father or partner or doula may be permitted for an obstetrical delivery

A child may have one parent visit

For an end-of-life situation, patients may have a visitor who is approved and is checked in through security. First Health said patients admitted outside of visitation hours will be allowed to have one visitor until the patient is settled into their room.

Hospital officials said friends and family members are encouraged to utilize smartphones to have virtual visits for anyone who is hospitalized.

In late July, Health First stopped performing all non-emergency surgeries to help free up hospital space for COVID-19 patients.

In St. Petersburg, the amount of hospitalizations has increased so much, some patients arriving by ambulance have to wait outside a hospital for an hour before they get into a facility, according to a report from the Associated Press.