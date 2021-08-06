Funeral for Brevard County COVID-19 patient will serve as vaccination clinic as hospitalizations rise

Funeral for Brevard County COVID-19 patient will serve as vaccination clinic as hospitalizations reach record numbers

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Brevard County continues to report a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with more than 400 patients fighting the virus as of Friday, according to Brevard County’s health department.

‘’Our health system is very stressed and maxed out right now,” Community Health Director John Davis said.

However, there was good news coming out of Friday’s emergency management briefing, the Department of Health said it is not seeing a huge increase in deaths.

“I’m hopeful that that will hold,” Davis said.

He credited the COVID-19 vaccine with saving lives.

According to the DOH’s latest numbers, 58% of those ages 12 and older are vaccinated in Brevard County.

The county is again asking those who did not get the shot to change their mind.

Charnese Davis is also sharing the message of vaccination on Saturday at Faith Temple Christian Center in Rockledge during her husband’s funeral.

The family said Marquis Davis’ dying wish as he fought the virus for six days was to get better and then get a vaccine.

However, the husband and father didn’t make it.

“It was hard. He was scared,” Charnese Davis said.

Organized by Davis’ church and the health department, a pop-up vaccine clinic will provide shots and COVID-19 testing to anyone interested during Friday night’s wake and Saturday’s funeral services.

Pastor Shaun Ferguson said Marquis grew up attending the church.

‘’Marquis was an amazing young man,” Ferguson said. “I’m just hoping for a great turnout to get as many people vaccinated who desire to.”

The health department said it had 60 vaccines available at the church Friday and the hours Saturday will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.