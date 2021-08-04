With COVID cases rising, Brevard schools briefly reopens virtual school applications

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With rising COVID-19 cases on the Space Coast, Brevard Public Schools announced Tuesday that they will reopen applications for Brevard Virtual School through Aug. 6, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Parents have until 11:59 p.m. Friday if they choose to enroll their children in the virtual K-12 school, which has only limited in-person requirements.

Currently, there are no mask requirements for public schools and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he will withhold funding from school districts that seek to impose mask requirements from students. For children under age 12, there are no vaccines currently available.

Superintendent Mark Mullins made the decision to reopen virtual school enrollment after reviewing data that showed COVID-19 case counts skyrocketing and hospitalizations increasing, according to BPS spokesman Russell Bruhn.

Bruhn said there have been some concerns from parents who wanted the option to choose virtual school to protect their families from the coronavirus.

Anyone interested in virtual school can click here.

After Friday’s deadline, Brevard Virtual will continue to offer part-time (flex) and home education options for families.