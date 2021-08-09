Plane crashes into Lake Weir in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane crashed into Lake Weir on Monday, deputies said.

Details about the crash, including whether anyone was injured, have not been released.

Marion County Fire Rescue said it was aware of one person aboard the plane, but first responders are searching the water for other possible victims.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said residents should avoid the area.

Lake Weir is located in southern Marion County.