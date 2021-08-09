Cloudy icon
76º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Plane crashes into Lake Weir in Marion County

First responders called to the scene

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Marion County, Plane Crash
Photo does not have a caption

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane crashed into Lake Weir on Monday, deputies said.

Details about the crash, including whether anyone was injured, have not been released.

[TRENDING: Florida averages 19,200+ daily cases as state breaks pandemic records | Parents sue DeSantis over mask mandate ban]

Marion County Fire Rescue said it was aware of one person aboard the plane, but first responders are searching the water for other possible victims.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said residents should avoid the area.

Lake Weir is located in southern Marion County.

RIGHT NOW Marion County Sheriff's Office has responded to a small plane that has crashed into Lake Weir (the lake). ...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email