These 3 major US airlines will not require vaccinations for workers

While one airline in the past week has announced it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees, three other major airlines have announced it will not mandate vaccinations for its workers.

Delta, American and Southwest airlines will not be implementing a COVID-19 vaccinate mandate.

United Airlines announced last week that it will require employees in the United States to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner. United was the first major U.S. airline to announce such a move.

Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated, even without a company-wide mandate.

Southwest’s CEO said the airline is still strongly encouraging workers to get vaccinated. American Airlines is also encouraging its workers, as well as offering them an extra vacation day next year if they get vaccinated by the end of August.

Many companies are implementing a vaccine mandate as the U.S. continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant of the virus.