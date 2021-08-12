Orlando police investigate shooting involving officer, man in his 70s, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday morning during some type of interaction with a man in his 70s, officials said.

The shooting was reported in the 3100 block of Cashmere Drive near Port Royal Drive, east of Boggy Creek Road and west of the Orlando International Airport.

Details about the shooting, including whether the man or officer were injured, have not been released.

Video from the scene showed at least eight police vehicles lining a street in a subdivision.

Orlando police investigate a shooting. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)