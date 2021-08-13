Port Orange police honor life of sergeant who died due to COVID-19

The Port Orange Police Department honored the life of Officer Justin White, who died following complications of COVID-19.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Port Orange Police Department honored the life of one of its sergeants who died due to complications from COVID-19.

A processional took place Friday morning for Sgt. Justin White, who died of COVID-19 last week at the age of 39. Officials said he began the process to become a sergeant but due to the illness, he did not complete it. He was posthumously promoted from officer to sergeant Thursday.

The department said White was a veteran of the Port Orange Police Department and a dedicated father and husband. He is survived by his wife and four children.

“He was taken too early in life and leaves a loving wife and four devoted children. I know from personal experience that his family was close, and they have tragically lost someone that meant so much to each of them,” Interim Police Chief William Proctor wrote on Facebook.

Proctor wrote he was promoted to recognize 15 years of “decorated service to the Port Orange community and out of respect for his family that has given so much.”

For Friday’s funeral, the police department said officers from other agencies would be patrolling the city as officers paid respects to White.

“The needs and safety of our community will not go unattended and we ask for your continued support for today,” the department wrote.