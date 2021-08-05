Port Orange police officer dies of COVID-19

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Port Orange Police Department announced the passing of one of its officers due to complications from COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Officer Justin White died Thursday morning after a battle with the virus.

White was a veteran of the Port Orange Police Department and a dedicated father and husband. He is survived by his wife and four children.

“We are grateful for his service, dedication and sacrifice to our agency and this community,” the Port Orange PD post read.

During his 15 years with the department White served the community as a K-9 handler and instructor, crime suppression team member and police union president, according to interim police Chief Bill Proctor.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser started for White’s family, the officer was diagnosed with the virus two weeks ago and was hospitalized. Last week, he was moved to the ICU and placed on a ventilator, according to the fundraiser.

White was also a youth sports coach for the city of Port Orange and operated a dog-training business.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood reacted to White’s passing on social media.

“RIP Officer Justin White, sincere condolences to his loving family & the entire POPD from all of us at @VolusiaSheriff. A husband, father of 4, coach, and 15-year POPD veteran, one of many dedicated public servants continuing to work on the front lines through this pandemic,” Chitwood wrote on Twitter.

White is the second first-responder to die from COVID in Central Florida this week. On Wednesday, the Melbourne Fire Department announced Driver Engineer Scott Allender died after a month-long battle with the disease.

According to Chitwood, more than 300 law enforcement officers have died from COVID-19-related illnesses during the pandemic.

Across Central Florida, hospitals are experiencing new record-setting coronavirus patient numbers driven by the delta variant. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data, there are 12,888 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida as of Thursday afternoon.

