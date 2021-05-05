Partly Cloudy icon
Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold press conference in Temple Terrace

Governor scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m.

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Florida
,
Hillsborough County
DeSantis sets election dates to fill late Rep. Alcee Hastings's House seat

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference in Temple Terrace Wednesday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis for the conference at the Temple Terrace Fire Department scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

This press conference follows a news briefing the governor held at the Satellite Beach Police Department.

Watch the 1:30 p.m. press conference at the top of this story once it begins.

