Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold press conference in Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference in Temple Terrace Wednesday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis for the conference at the Temple Terrace Fire Department scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

This press conference follows a news briefing the governor held at the Satellite Beach Police Department.

