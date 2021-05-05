WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Satellite Beach Police Department

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a stop in Central Florida Wednesday.
The governor is expected to hold a news briefing at the Satellite Beach Police Department at 11:45 a.m., according to a news release from his office.
[TRENDING: Family barred from flight over child’s mask | Photos: Baby gators’ snouts taped shut | Bartender’s face slashed]
Details surrounding the event have not been released.
The briefing will be streamed live at the top of this story when it begins.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.