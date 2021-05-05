Partly Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Satellite Beach Police Department

News conference to be streamed in video player below

Brianna Volz
, Digital Journalist

Brevard County

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a stop in Central Florida Wednesday.

The governor is expected to hold a news briefing at the Satellite Beach Police Department at 11:45 a.m., according to a news release from his office.

Details surrounding the event have not been released.

The briefing will be streamed live at the top of this story when it begins.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

