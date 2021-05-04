Orange County mayor: Gov. Ron DeSantis attempting ‘to usurp’ leadership in Democrat-led urban counties

Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order revoking all local pandemic-related mandates, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says he believes the governor’s actions are part of a bigger partisan plan to undermine Democratic-led urban counties and cities.

The mayor and other local leaders were surprised Monday when DeSantis signed legislation to protect against government overreach in the event of an emergency, which would not take effect until July, but then issued an executive order making it effective immediately.

The new law grants the legislature the ability to overrule an emergency order by the governor and “creates a default legal presumption that during any emergency our businesses should be free from government mandates to close, and our schools should remain open for in-person instruction for our children,” according to DeSantis.

DeSantis never issued a state-wide mask mandate but local government leaders including in Orange and Seminole counties have put face covering requirements in place.

Asked Monday afternoon what the executive order means for Orange County’s executive order requiring face coverings in public places, Demings said he needed to read the order first. A few hours later, after the governor’s office sent out the executive order, Demings released a statement.

“I am not surprised,” he wrote. “He first indicated that the order would not take effect until July 1, 2021, and then quickly changed it to be ‘effective immediately.’ He then offered new language that invalidates a local government’s ability to take action during a public health emergency.”

Demings said the Orange County government will continue to review its statutory authority and will respond accordingly.

