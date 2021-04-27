Gov. Ron DeSantis again extends Florida’s state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami. COVID-19 hospitalizations are plunging among older Americans. The falling numbers show the countrys vaccination strategy is working, pushing deaths lower and easing pressure on the frayed hospital system. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has once again extended the state of emergency in Florida because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis on Tuesday signed an executive order extending the state of emergency, which was first declared on March 9, 2020, just days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Florida. Tuesday’s order extends it another 60 days.

According to state officials, declaring a state of emergency allows the governor to direct funds as necessary for supplies, equipment and personnel needs.

The extension comes as millions of Floridians have already been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and the state is seeing a decline in the demand for shots. Still, the state continues to report thousands of new infections daily.

According to the latest data from Florida Department of Health, more than 2.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

“The impact of COVID-19 poses a continuing threat to the health, safety and welfare of the State of Florida and its residents,” the order read, in part.

A copy of Executive Order 21-94 is provided below.