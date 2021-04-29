Donald Trump says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘would be considered’ as 2024 running mate

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about President Donald Trump during a campaign rally Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Donald Trump on Thursday told Fox News that he is considering running for president again in 2024 and would “certainly” consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate.

The former president said he is “100%” thinking about the opportunity in an interview on “Mornings with Maria,” hosted by Maria Bartiromo, a day after President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress.

[TRENDING: Cruises could resume in July | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Scohol? Sign painted incorrectly]

Ad

Trump referred to DeSantis as “a friend” and “a great guy.”

“I endorsed Ron and after I endorsed him he took off like a rocket ship,” Trump continued. “He’s done a great job as governor.”

News 6 has reached out to DeSantis’ office for comment but has not yet heard back.