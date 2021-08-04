Melbourne firefighter loses battle with COVID-19

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A veteran Melbourne firefighter died Tuesday following a month-long battle with coronavirus, according to officials with the Melbourne Fire Department.

Driver Engineer Scott Allender was a firefighter for 22 years and a paramedic for 19 years serving the community of Melbourne, according to a post from the department on Facebook.

“Scott was instrumental in training many of the department’s newer paramedics,” the post read. “His personnel file is full of letters and recognition for his services to the community.

Allender had been battling COVID-19 since early July, according to officials.

Allender is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren. He was described by those who knew him as a loving husband and devoted father. He was an avid Florida Gators fan and enjoyed bass fishing.

“Scott Allender was an important and vibrant member of the Melbourne Fire Department and will be dearly missed by all who knew him,” Melbourne Fire Chief Chuck Bogle said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathy is extended to the Allender family.”

The department did not include details about a memorial service for Allender.

The loss to the Melbourne community comes as hospitals in Brevard County, and across Central Florida, are experiencing new record-setting coronavirus patient numbers driven by the delta variant. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data, there are 12,408 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida as of Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, the International Association of Fire Fighters issued a statement strongly encouraging all firefighters and medical personnel get vaccinated.

“We urge the federal government to negotiate with our affiliates regarding the impact and implementation of its vaccination incentives and for state and local governments to work hand in hand with our affiliates and negotiate to the fullest extent allowed by law to ensure the health and safety of our members and the communities they protect,” the union statement said, adding it does not support vaccine mandates.