1 rushed to hospital after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is hurt after a box truck crashed into a semi-truck in Orange County.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Bear Crossing Drive just before 7 a.m.

Images from Sky 6 show a box truck beneath the semi-truck with crash debris surrounding it.

Orange County Fire Rescue said one person was hurt and rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.