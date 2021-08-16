Motorcyclist, 41, killed after slamming into car in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after slamming into the back of a sedan in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 41-year-old Kissimmee man was riding the motorcycle westbound behind the car on US-19.

As the car approached the intersection at Vineland Road, the light turned yellow and the driver of the car stopped, according to the crash report. The man on the motorcycle, for an unknown reason, failed to stop and hit the back of the car, troopers said.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.