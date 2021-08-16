Partly Cloudy icon
81º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Motorcyclist, 41, killed after slamming into car in Osceola County crash

Name of motorcyclist not yet released

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: traffic, Osceola County, fatal crash
Photo does not have a caption

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after slamming into the back of a sedan in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 41-year-old Kissimmee man was riding the motorcycle westbound behind the car on US-19.

[TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

As the car approached the intersection at Vineland Road, the light turned yellow and the driver of the car stopped, according to the crash report. The man on the motorcycle, for an unknown reason, failed to stop and hit the back of the car, troopers said.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brianna joined the News 6 and ClickOrlando.com team in 2016. You can catch Brianna breaking down exclusive ClickOrlando.com stories every weekday morning on News 6 at Nine and watch her on “ClickO on the Go” by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

email

facebook

instagram