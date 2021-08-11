Firefighter hit in head with ax while caring for patient, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A firefighter with the Osceola County Fire Rescue is in the hospital after being struck in the head with an ax while caring for a patient, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Personnel from Station 62 were dispatched to a home in Kissimmee Wednesday after receiving a call of a woman having trouble breathing, according to a news release. Investigators said the victim was administering treatment to the woman when the attack happened.

The woman’s son came out of the home with an ax and hit the victim in the head with it, records show. The fire rescue personnel was taken to the hospital. Investigators said the fire rescue personnel “is in stable condition” but did not say how badly the victim was hurt.

Osceola County Fire Rescue public information officer Andrew Sullivan said the firefighter will be kept overnight for observation.

The man with the ax was arrested. Deputies have not released his name or said what charges he may face.

No more information was provided on the woman who was being cared for at the time of the attack.