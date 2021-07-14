Former Osceola County substitute teacher pleads guilty to attempted child molestation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A former substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching students at three elementary schools has entered a plea in each of his cases.

Asher Syed Yaseen pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted child molestation on Wednesday.

After accepting the plea, an Osceola County judge sentenced Yaseen to eight years in prison.

Yaseen’s attorney said he is now looking to serving his sentence and moving past this case.

“His thoughts are happy to be putting this behind him, happy to be moving on, happy to be given a resolution that’s giving him a chance to move on,” said attorney Lyle Mazin.

The sentence came more than two years after deputies said he touched two girls, ages 7 and 8, while teaching at Boggy Creek Elementary School.

After his arrest in March 2019, more students came forward with allegations.

In addition to Boggy Creek Elementary, Yaseen was accused of molesting girls at Ventura and Pleasant Hill elementary schools.

Yaseen faced more than a dozen child molestation charges but pleaded guilty to four lesser counts of attempted lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under the age of 12.

Each of the charges carried a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, but a plea agreement with the state resulted in an eight-year sentence.

Yaseen was also ordered to pay court costs of more than $2,500.

The judge said Yaseen will be listed as a sexual predator and after release will be deported to his country of origin.