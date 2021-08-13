COVID-19 testing site reopens in Osceola County amid rising infections

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – As the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in the community, Osceola County health officials are re-opening a testing site with the capacity to serve hundreds of people each day.

Beginning Friday, the Department of Health in Osceola County is offering a COVID-19 test site at Osceola Heritage Park, located at 1875 Silver Spur Lane.

The walk-up location is open seven days a week and tests are administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County officials said those who should consider getting tested include people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and most people who have had close contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Shannice Coore was one of dozens who lined up on Friday to get tested. She said the recent surge in cases has been concerning.

“It’s definitely alarming and makes me more worried,” Coore said. “Before, I guess I wasn’t too worried, but now it’s kicking in.”

The test site came after Orange County opened its third testing location on Tuesday.

Since May, the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has offered free drive-thru testing at their main campus at 1875 Fortune Road. An appointment is required and can be scheduled by calling (407) 552-0120.

No appointment is needed for the Osceola Heritage Park location, however those interested can reserve a time by clicking here.