Osceola schools add COVID-19 sick days for employees

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County School Board will be adding COVID-19 sick days for employees in the district.

The move came after a 3-2 vote at a school board meeting.

The district said employees are eligible for this additional sick leave if they are fully vaccinated and have contracted the coronavirus through exposure in the workplace.

School officials said employees who are fully vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19 must show records to the risk and benefits department to be eligible for the leave.

OCPS said officials will also evaluate to see if the employee can work remotely.

An employee who can not get the vaccine due to a health condition may submit a written notice from their healthcare provider.

School officials said coronavirus sick leave will be paid out for a maximum of ten days as a one-time benefit.