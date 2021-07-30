Osceola County launching walk-up COVID-19 testing site

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County announced Friday launching a new COVID-19 testing site amid a spike in new infections across the state.

According to a news release from the county, the new testing site will be at Osceola Heritage Park.

The site will be open seven days a week and will offer free, rapid testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the release.

The first day of operation will be Friday, Aug. 13 The county said it will provide a website and registration link next week for the appointment-only site.

The Department of Health in Osceola and pharmacies in the area also provide testing. Click here to find out what testing options are available.

“This renewed push to inform the public is in response to the latest COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report that shows increased cases and percent positivity. From July 23 through July 29, 2,160 new cases were reported with the percent of positive new cases at 19.3 percent. Among Osceola residents 12 and older, 65 percent have received at least one shot (of a COVID-19 vaccine),” the release reads.

Osceola County, the City of Kissimmee and the City of St. Cloud are requiring all employees to wear masks or face-coverings in their buildings, according to the release.

The county encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. Businesses or organizations interested in hosting a vaccination event can click here for more information.