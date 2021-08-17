16.7% of students opt-out of wearing masks at Seminole County schools

Seminole County Public Schools is set to vote on a new superintendent at a school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools report 16.7% of students have opted out of wearing masks in class.

School officials report 10,332 students have opted out of wearing face-coverings.

The district requires a student to wear a mask for the first 30 days of school unless a parent sends a written note asking for their child to opt out of the policy.

SCPS reports there have been 84 cases of coronavirus in the district in the last ten days.

Orange County also requires masks for students, but a parent can have their child opt-out of the policy.

Marion County schools said the district will enact a mask mandate with an opt-out option.