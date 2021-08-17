Osceola deputy won’t face charges after slamming student to ground, state attorney determines

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County deputy recorded on video slamming a high school student to the ground following a fight on campus will not face any formal charges, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell announced Tuesday.

A criminal investigation was opened in January after a video on social media showed Deputy Ethan Fournier, a school resource officer at Liberty High School, throwing a female student to the floor while attempting to arrest her.

Following a Florida Department of Law enforcement investigation, the findings were turned over to Worrell’s office in May to determine if any charges were warranted.

Worrell announced during a news conference on the steps of the Osceola County Courthouse that Fournier acted within the bounds of Florida’s use of force statutes.

“After a thorough review of the evidence, and the applicable law in this matter (the independent review) team has concluded that officer Fournier’s use of force did not violate any laws of the state of Florida,” she said. ”As such, there will be no criminal charges filed in this matter.”

