Many positions available within departments of Brevard County government, job fair to be held in Viera

Brevard County is hosting a government job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is hosting a government job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The job fair will be in buildings A, B, and C at the Government Center on Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera.

[TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

Positions are available from the following departments:

Library Services

Parks and Recreations

Public Works

Utility Services

Natural Resources

Mosquito Control

Planning and Development

Solid Waste Management

Brevard County Fire Rescue

Brevard County Emergency Management

Public Safety Space Coast Area Transit

Anyone attending the job fair is asked to bring a driver’s license, email address, contact information for three references and a resume.

Ad

To apply to some of these jobs online, click this link.