Many positions available within departments of Brevard County government, job fair to be held in Viera

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is hosting a government job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The job fair will be in buildings A, B, and C at the Government Center on Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera.
Positions are available from the following departments:
- Library Services
- Parks and Recreations
- Public Works
- Utility Services
- Natural Resources
- Mosquito Control
- Planning and Development
- Solid Waste Management
- Brevard County Fire Rescue
- Brevard County Emergency Management
- Public Safety Space Coast Area Transit
Anyone attending the job fair is asked to bring a driver’s license, email address, contact information for three references and a resume.
To apply to some of these jobs online, click this link.