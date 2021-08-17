Cloudy icon
Many positions available within departments of Brevard County government, job fair to be held in Viera

Event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is hosting a government job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The job fair will be in buildings A, B, and C at the Government Center on Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera.

Positions are available from the following departments:

  • Library Services
  • Parks and Recreations
  • Public Works
  • Utility Services
  • Natural Resources
  • Mosquito Control
  • Planning and Development
  • Solid Waste Management
  • Brevard County Fire Rescue
  • Brevard County Emergency Management
  • Public Safety Space Coast Area Transit

Anyone attending the job fair is asked to bring a driver’s license, email address, contact information for three references and a resume.

To apply to some of these jobs online, click this link.

