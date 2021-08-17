Monoclonal antibody treatment site opens on Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday the opening of a second monoclonal antibody in Central Florida.

The site opened at Kiwanis Island Park and will be in operation seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a Twitter post from DeSantis.

The site will be able to offer monoclonal antibody treatment to 300 patients per day, the governor said.

A spokesperson with Brevard County Emergency Management said expanding this treatment would be beneficial for the area.

“We believe this will be a big help toward reducing the surging demand faced by our hospital systems, and also help our community overcome the personal impact of this virus,” the spokesperson said.

The site is also offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines, according to its website. An appointment is needed and can be made by clicking here.

The new treatment clinic comes one day after DeSantis stopped in Orlando to announce the opening of another monoclonal clinic at Camping World Stadium.