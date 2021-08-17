Not delivered: Key West man accused of receiving cocaine through mail

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Key West was arrested Monday after a package containing cocaine that was addressed to him was intercepted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

According to MCSO spokesman Adam Linhardt, the package contained an ounce of cocaine.

“Two Sheriff’s Office Detectives were conducting some package interdiction training with U.S. Postal Inspectors earlier this month in Fort Lauderdale when they came across a package addressed to Houle,” Linhardt wrote in an email to Local 10 News. “Sheriff’s Office K9 Coral alerted to the presence of drugs in the package.”

Linhardt said a sheriff’s office detective, a U.S. Postal inspector and an agent from U.S Homeland Security Investigations went to Zachary David Houle’s home with the package on Monday.

He said Houle confessed that he was expecting an ounce of cocaine to be delivered to him in the mail and agreed to open the package in front of the law enforcement officials.

Linhardt said Houle also admitted that he had received similar packages in the mail in the past.

Houle was arrested on a charge of trafficking in cocaine.