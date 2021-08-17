Residents line up for monoclonal antibody treatment at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the governor’s announcement of the roll-out of monoclonal antibody treatment sites across Florida, including the one at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, some are already taking advantage.

News 6 spoke with a man in line Tuesday who said he was getting Regeneron, after testing positive for COVID. John Watkins said he had symptoms that included shortness of breath, but said he initially thought he might just be dehydrated.

The lines at Camping World come one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement of the sites opening up.

However, the Medical Director of Seminole County, Dr. Todd Husty, said he hopes the sites won’t deter people from getting vaccinated.

“I think it’s great that the governor came out and said yes we have this underutilized treatment and we’re gonna make it more and more available; kudos to the government, the problem is that should not be instead of social distancing, masking, and vaccination,” Husty said.

Husty said while the treatment can help by providing a blast of antibodies to help stop COVID, he said the immunity from the monoclonal antibody treatment may only last a couple of weeks. He called it a short-term solution.