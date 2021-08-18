After hours: Central Florida Zoo offers adults-only evening with live entertainment

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo is giving adults a way to start their weekend early and enjoy the zoo for a low cost Thursday evening.

Sunset at the Zoo, the after-hours event offered every third Thursday of the month, begins at 5 p.m. for guests 21 and older.

There will be live entertainment, drinks and a food truck available.

Guests can enter for the event up until 7:45 p.m., according to the zoo. Those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask while visiting and those not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask indoors and when social distancing is not possible.

Tickets for the event are $7 but if you purchase online, you can get $2 off each ticket. To purchase tickets, click here.