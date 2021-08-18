Clear icon
Central Florida food truck events offer live music, fun for the family

2 events to take place in Sanford, Daytona Beach

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Customers line up to order from the YS Street Food food truck, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, near the suburb of Lynnwood, Wash., north of Seattle. Long seen as a feature of city living, food trucks are now finding customers in the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic as people are working and spending most of their time at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two food truck events this weekend will bring fun for the whole family to enjoy.

This Saturday, downtown Sanford will host its monthly Sanford Food Truck Fiesta event.

“It’s a pet and family friendly event where you can grab some amazing food from 20+ of Orlando area’s top food trucks, craft beer and cocktails from the bars, enjoy live music outside, craft artisans and vendors, plus plenty of outside tables and chairs to sit and eat your food truck bounty!” the event’s website says.

The food truck event will be between West End Trading Co. and Celery City Craft.

Downtown Daytona will also have a food truck event Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music and free parking available. For more information, click here.

