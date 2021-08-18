Central Florida food truck events offer live music, fun for the family

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two food truck events this weekend will bring fun for the whole family to enjoy.

This Saturday, downtown Sanford will host its monthly Sanford Food Truck Fiesta event.

“It’s a pet and family friendly event where you can grab some amazing food from 20+ of Orlando area’s top food trucks, craft beer and cocktails from the bars, enjoy live music outside, craft artisans and vendors, plus plenty of outside tables and chairs to sit and eat your food truck bounty!” the event’s website says.

The food truck event will be between West End Trading Co. and Celery City Craft.

Downtown Daytona will also have a food truck event Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music and free parking available. For more information, click here.