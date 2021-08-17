Buzz over to World Honey Bee Day events around Central Florida

It’s a day that’s only been around since 2009, but a celebration of an important insect to our environment.

Saturday, Aug. 12 is World Honey Bee Day. It’s a day to recognize the benefits and environmental needs of honey bees.

Honey bees are pollinators, and without their assistance, many plants wouldn’t reproduce. According to HoneyLove.org, a honey bee educational nonprofit, honey bees are responsible for a third of the food we eat.

HoneyLove suggests several ways to help honey bees like planting an organic garden, providing them a water source, putting out a swarm box, rescuing bees or becoming an urban beekeeper.

Several Central Florida organizations are hosting events this weekend to help educate and celebrate.

Leu Gardens is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. University of Florida Master Beekeeper Chris Stalder will share all about bees. Guests can also see a working beehive and sample honey.

The Brevard Backyard Beekeepers are hosting a free event on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Florida Brevard County Extension Center in Cocoa. There will be honey samples, beehives for viewing, expert beekeepers sharing awareness and a spelling bee for kids.

The Black Hammock Bee Farm is also hosting an event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location at 2385 Howard Avenue in Oviedo. Dennis the Bee Guy will do a presentation, attendees can paint pots and pick flowers, enjoy food and cold drinks and sample honey.

Whether you attend an event or make changes to your living environment, we need to do all we can to protect this sweet bee and the world they’re living in.