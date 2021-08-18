COVID-19 vaccine third doses available at Publix pharmacies

Publix pharmacy locations are now providing third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who need them, the company said in a news release.

The Florida-based grocery chain is offering booster shots by appointment or walk up but is encouraging people to make appointments. Both Moderna and Pfizer booster shots are available and individuals should plan on getting the same vaccine as their previous doses.

Publix and other retail pharmacies across the U.S. began offering third doses following the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend people with moderate to severe immunocompromised conditions should receive the third booster shot.

Similar to the second and third shots some symptoms are possible after receiving the booster. Here’s what you could expect.

The CDC recommends the following people should opt for a third dose:

Those who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine at your local Publix, click here.