COVID booster side effects: Here’s what we know so far

Answering COVID-19 questions: What happens if my second vaccine dose is delayed? Can painkillers alleviate side effects?

ORLANDO, Fla. – As COVID-19 vaccine providers across the U.S. start rolling out booster shots there’s concern about how the third dose could impact individuals and the side effects they could face.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who are immunocompromised consider getting a third shot. A more detailed list of who that entails can be found here.

For now, the CDC says people who fall under that category should only get an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. The third shot needs to be administered at least four weeks, or 28 days, after a patient received their second one.

Though it is too soon to tell, the CDC says early data shows side effects were similar to what one would experience after a two-dose series. The most common side effects were fatigue and pain at the injection site. Overall, most symptoms were mild to moderate, according to the CDC.

Common vaccine side effects according to the CDC. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Other common side effects reported by the CDC could be tiredness, headache, muscle pain and flu-like symptoms. However, the symptoms have not been reported to be severe and should only last a few days, according to the agency.

As with a two-dose series, the CDC says serious side effects are rare but may occur. The agency advises speaking with one’s medical provider before opting for a third dose.