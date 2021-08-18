WATCH LIVE at 1:25 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis hosts news conference in South Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. DeSantis is doubling down as the state again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Republican governor insisted Tuesday that the spike will be short-lived. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be hosting a news conference in South Florida Wednesday.

His remarks are expected at 1:25 p.m. in C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke will be joining DeSantis.

Their remarks will be live-streamed in the video player at the top of this story.

DeSantis has been crisscrossing the state to open several COVID-19 antibody treatment clinics. This week, he debuted the clinic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando saying the monoclonal antibody treatment is life-saving and could bring down hospitalizations prompted by coronavirus infections.

“We saw a need to — one just publicize it more — but to also to expand access,” the governor said in Orlando Monday. “I know there are different transfusion centers or whatnot, which is good — but even a big health system, they’re typically doing about 50 patients a day, which is helpful — but we think once more people know about it, there’s going to be an even bigger demand.”

Kiwanis Island Park on Meritt Island is now also a treatment location. The state also opened a similar clinic in Jacksonville and the governor said plans were in the works to open more across the state.