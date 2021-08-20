Juvenile killed in Melbourne boating accident, Florida wildlife officials say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A juvenile was killed Friday after two watercrafts collided on the Indian River ejecting the victim and another rider, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC responded to the crash in Melbourne involving a personal watercraft and another vessel around 10:30 a.m. Friday. According to FWC, both riders of the personal watercraft were ejected when they collided with the other vessel.

The juvenile rider was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the FWC said in a statement.

The victim’s name, age or gender was not immediately available.

FWC is investigating the deadly crash.