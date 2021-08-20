University of Central Florida begins new semester with masks optional for students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Classes begin on Monday for students at the Univesity of Central Florida and the university is starting the fall semester with masks optional for faculty and students, despite a recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

Freshman, Jillian Harper, said she’s decided to mask up, despite masks being optional.

“I, personally, will be wearing my mask even though I am vaccinated, just because there (are) so many people around,” Harper said.

Some faculty feel as though masks, and vaccinations, should be mandated.

“I think a mask requirement and a vaccine requirement would both be good things, we see them at universities all over the country,” Physics professor Dr. Joseph Harrington, who is also chair of the UCF Faculty Senate, said.

Harrington is on the Advisory Council of Faculty Senates, which has members from Florida’s public colleges and universities.

The advisory council has just sent a resolution to Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling for an end to his executive order that supersedes counties’ or municipalities’ emergency orders and restrictions.

“We’ve asked the Governor to rescind his executive order and the legislature to come into special session and amend SB2006 — the law that prevents us from basically taking any, any specific measures other than encouragement,” Harrington said.

In the meantime, the UCF continues to promote the vaccine, letting students know it’s available at the Student Health Center.