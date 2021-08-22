Boil water notice issued for some Marion County residents

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice is currently in effect for hundreds of Marion County Utilities customers.

The notice was issued Sunday for 294 customers in the following communities:

HiCliff

Sleepy Hollow

Delcrest

Bluefields

Regency Estates

The advisory was issued after one of the water treatment plants recently acquired by Marion County Utilities suffered a power outage early Sunday morning, according to a news release from county officials.

“Residents within these affected communities should know this precautionary notice applies to all water intended for drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth, etc.,” officials wrote in the release. “Water must be brought to a rapid boil for one minute before consumption.”

Bottled water may also be used as an alternative, officials said.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice, according to the county. Officials said residents in the affected communities will be notified once the required number of bacteriological surveys to deem the water safe to drink have been completed per DEP guidelines.

Residents can call the utilities’ 24-hour customer service line at 352-307-6000.