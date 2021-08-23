UCF students returning for first day of school encouraged to get ‘vacci-knighted’

“Get Vacci-Knighted and Beat Covid,” that’s the message University of Central Florida leaders are strongly spreading throughout campus as thousands return for the fall semester.

“We’ve got a lot of protocols in place. We know the health of our campus community paramount, and we are excited for the fall,” Chad Binette, Assistant Vice President of Communications said.

UCF said about 70,000 students will be taking classes this semester with many being offered in-person for the first time in months.

And because of the pandemic, the university is urging students and staff to mask up indoors.

School officials have also increased cleaning and upgraded ventilation systems to prevent any outbreaks.

“Masks are available throughout the campus, we’ve increased cleaning and sanitation. We also did a lot of work last year on things like hands-free sinks or door handles that are still there and also still valuable during this time,” Binette explained.

Meg Hall, 21, is kicking off her senior year and is happy to see more students on campus compared to last year. She’s hoping students will “Charge On” safely.

“There’s definitely more students and there’s more excitement and there’s a feeling of comradery and community and I’m excited see it carry on the rest of the year,” Hall said.

Vaccines for students, faculty and staff are available at no cost at UCF’s Student Health Center. Free COVID-19 testing will also be available for students and employees.