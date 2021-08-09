Hula Bowl to be played at UCF for one year

Aina (East) team's Roy Hall (8) of Ohio State gets past Kai (West) team Chad Nkang (28) of Elon during the Hula Bowl college football game, at Aloha Stadium, in Honolulu, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2007. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Hula Bowl is set to be played at the University of Central Florida on Jan. 15, 2022.

The game is usually played in Honolulu but Aloha Stadium is going through a renovation.

The Hula Bowl is an all-star game of the best players in the NCAA.

This gives college players another chance to play in front of scouts before the NFL Draft.

Before it is official, the UCF Board of Trustees has to give final approval.

Tickets for the event are not available at the moment, according to the Hula Bowl website.