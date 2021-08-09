UCF’s stadium could soon have a new name

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the ACC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida’s football stadium could soon have a new name.

The UCF Athletic Association has been in negotiation with 3MG Roofing, LLC. The company is a current sponsor of UCFAA.

3MG Roofing recently filed a letter of intent for a 12-year naming agreement. The $20 million deal would rename the university’s stadium to 3MG Stadium.

[TRENDING: Florida averages 19,200+ daily cases as state breaks pandemic records | Parents sue DeSantis over mask mandate ban]

UCF’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the agreement during its Wednesday meeting, according to the board’s agenda.

Ad

If approved, the stadium would be renamed by Sept. 1 through 2033. According to the letter of intent summary, 3MG Roofing has the right to request an evaluation of the future value of this naming agreement in 2027 and 2030.

As part of the agreement, 3MG Roofing will also be integrated into the UCF College of Business Professional Selling Program which will include interaction with current students and internship opportunities. Some of those opportunities will be included in UCF Athletics Knights Leadership Academy to help educate student-athletes on employment duties and responsibilities.

3MG Roofing will make annual payments to the agreement and be responsible for initial stadium signage, according to the proposal.