AdventHealth resumes some urgent outpatient procedures, COVID hospitalizations remain high

ORLANDO, Fla. – Limited urgent outpatient procedures will start up again at AdventHealth despite the high amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to hospital officials.

The hospital system is still in a “black” status but coronavirus hospitalizations appear to be leveling off, according to AdventHealth.

Patients will be notified if their procedures are rescheduled.

The outpatient procedures taking place will be ones that do not require an overnight stay at the hospital.

Here is how the “black” status has been adjusted at AdventHealth:

Procedures requiring an overnight stay will still be deferred

Only time sensitive and limited urgent procedures will take place

Time-sensitive pediatric procedures can take place with approval from the chief medical officer

This past Monday AdventHealth said doctors were caring for 1,654 patients who tested positive for the virus.

AdventHealth continues to urge anyone who is unvaccinated to get a shot. A list of vaccination sites in Florida can be found here.