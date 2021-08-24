Airbnb CEO plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb Inc. is being asked to drop its sponsorship connections to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by a coalition of 150 human-rights campaigners. The coalition is headed by groups that oppose rights violations in China including widely reported genocide against Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. An open letter sent on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to Chesky argues that Airbnb is trying to drive tourism in China at the expense of Uyghurs and Tibetans who cannot travel freely in the country. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

An Airbnb executive is pledging to house 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says his company will work with NGO’s to provide free housing for those fleeing the Taliban.

[TRENDING: 3 tropical waves surround Fla. | What does full approval of Pfizer jab really mean? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The company already has a nonprofit arm called Airbnb.org that provides shelter for people after natural disasters.

Ad

Chesky promised the free stays for Afghan refugees will start immediately.

He didn’t indicate how long the housing will last.

Tens of thousands of people are trying to get out of Afghanistan.

Many of them will be re-settled in countries outside the U.S.