Airbnb CEO plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees

An Airbnb executive is pledging to house 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says his company will work with NGO’s to provide free housing for those fleeing the Taliban.
[TRENDING: 3 tropical waves surround Fla. | What does full approval of Pfizer jab really mean? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The company already has a nonprofit arm called Airbnb.org that provides shelter for people after natural disasters.
Ad
Chesky promised the free stays for Afghan refugees will start immediately.
He didn’t indicate how long the housing will last.
Tens of thousands of people are trying to get out of Afghanistan.
Many of them will be re-settled in countries outside the U.S.
Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.