Blue-green algae bloom detected in Kissimmee River

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Harmful blue-green algae toxins have been detected in the Kissimmee River in Osceola County, according to health department officials.

The toxic algae was found in a sample taken on Aug. 12 from the river south of State Road 60.

Health officials are warning residents and visitors to avoid swimming, drinking or wading in the water near where the bloom was detected. People should also avoid using jet skis or other personal watercraft in the area.

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of cells that discolor the water and often produce floating mats of algae that can be thick like guacamole and give off an unpleasant smell.

The blooms can be harmful to humans, fish and other ecosystems.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection collects water samples to test for toxic algae. Residents who suspect blue-green algae can report it to the DEP at 1-855-305-3903.