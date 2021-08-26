Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Person in custody after FedEx truck stolen in Volusia County

Person in custody was transported to Halifax Hospital

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

A person is in custody after a FedEx truck was stolen in northeast Volusia County on Wednesday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A person is in custody after a FedEx truck was stolen in northeast Volusia County on Wednesday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday dispatchers received a call about the truck being stolen on the 600 block of Tomoka Road.

The driver was delivering a package outside of the vehicle when someone got in the FedEx and drove away, according to police.

Officers said investigators tracked the vehicle down in the beachside area and attempted to pull the person who stole the FedEx truck over.

The truck hit a pole and came to a stop, according to officers.

Investigators said they took the driver into custody.

The driver was taken to Halifax Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

