Pentagon releases names of 13 US service members killed in Kabul attack

Pentagon says service members’ remains being flown to US

Associated Press

Tags: Kabul, Afghanistan
The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier. They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.

The 11 Marines are:

  • Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
  • Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
  • Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
  • Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
  • Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
  • Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
  • Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
  • Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
  • Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
  • Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Also killed were Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

The Pentagon said Saturday their remains were being flown to the United States.

