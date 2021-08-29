Orlando pediatrician talks school mask mandates, vaccinations as coronavirus cases rise

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County students on Monday will be required to wear a mask for the next 60 days without the option to opt out.

The decision comes on the heels of a big spike in cases among students since the beginning of the new school year.

[TRENDING: Ida now dangerous Cat. 4 storm | Tesla in ‘auto pilot’ hits state trooper’s patrol car | Watch: SpaceX successful resupply mission liftoff ]

Orlando pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones spoke with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” about how the virus is affecting children.

Ad

“I hoped that it would’ve been better than this, but it’s not surprising after going into school without a mask mandate,” Jones said. “Those layers of protection: masking, ventilation, robust testing, quarantining, hand hygiene, social distancing, working with local health departments, immunizations for those who are eligible, all those things need to be in place, so if one area is weak, the others can take over. Nothing is 100%, but these are the things that have been proven to work, and no school should be operating without them.”

Jones also cleared up some of the confusion surrounding the vaccine and infertility, booster shots and when children under 12 years old could be eligible to get vaccinated.

Watch the full interview at the top of this story.