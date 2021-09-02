Partly Cloudy icon
Judge signs order giving Florida school boards power to issue mask mandates to combat COVID

Ruling came last week, official order issued Thursday

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

A packed Seminole County School Board meeting on Sept. 2, 2021 to decisions a mask mandate in schools due to rising COVID-19 cases. (WKMG 2021)

LEON COUNTY, Fla. – Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper filed his decision he made during a ruling last week.

Following a four-day virtual hearing for a lawsuit filed by more than a dozen Florida families against the state for its mask mandate ban in schools, Cooper said Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates.

On Thursday, Cooper officially filed his 36-page order, making the decision official. DeSantis has already said the state plans to appeal.

Cooper’s ruling says DeSantis’ executive order giving parents the final say if their children wear masks in school is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

Cooper said DeSantis’ order “is without legal authority.” In his order, Cooper wrote that when DeSantis let the state of emergency lapse in June he lost his emergency powers.

Since the decision last week, at least 10 Florida school boards have now voted to defy DeSantis and impose mask requirements with no parental opt-out, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orange, Tampa, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach and others. However, the Florida Department of Education began withholding payments this week to school boards in Alachua and Broward counties for defying the governor’s order.

On Thursday, school boards in Lake and Seminole counties were meeting to discuss changes to mask policies.

With Cooper’s decision, “local school boards can adopt policies dealing with the health and education of school children,” he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Emilee is a digital journalist for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com, where she writes about space and Central Florida news. Emilee hosts the Edward R. Murrow Award-winning podcast Space Curious. Previously, she was a space writer and web editor for the Orlando Sentinel and a web producer at the Naples Daily News.

