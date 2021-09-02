Ocala man who admitted to using fake name arrested for child pornography, police say

Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated a tip that led to the arrest of an Ocala man for eight felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the report, the 30-year-old confessed he was hiding the sexually explicit digital files from his wife by posing under the fake name of “Michael Lawson.”

Detectives received information that this name was connected to the illicit activity, but the investigation revealed the man’s real name to be Johnny Berto Pantoja Algarin.

On Aug. 31, detectives arrived at Pantoja Algarin’s apartment and seized his electronic devices, on which a forensic examination found the eight files of child pornography, according to the report.

Police said Pantoja Algarin admitted to viewing the images and he was placed under arrest. He posted bond of $16,000 the next morning and was released, records show. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 5.