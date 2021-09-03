Halloween Horror Nights 2021 returns better than ever at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights is back, celebrating 30 years of fear.

“We are ready for the screams to come back. Our creative team, just like the characters we create, really feed off the energy of the screams of the guests which ends up with laughter and fun,” said Deb Buynak, vice president of entertainment for Universal Orlando.

[TRENDING: Orlando tourism officials expect Labor Day weekend to be busier than in 2019 | Fla. governor might support abortion ban like Texas law | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This year, guests can experience ten haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows.

Some of the original Halloween Horror Nights characters, such as Jack the Clown, are back too.

“It’s been a few years, but now I’m back,” Jack the Clown said.

News 6 got a sneak peek at some of the haunted houses, starting with Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives!

“We see the Bride of Frankenstein back to life but she sees at her feet Frankenstein monster, and she knows he’s the only one that gave her compassion,” said Lora Sauls, senior manager of entertainment creative development.

Guests can experience a “killer journey” through The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, inspired by the iconic 1974 slasher film.

“We have little elements of the second film in here too, like Chop Top, those characters so they’re coming at you. Chainsaws everywhere,” said Charles Gray, senior show director of entertainment creative development.

Ad

And if you dare to say his name three times, Beetlejuice will be waiting for you at his very own haunted house.

“One big thing is Beetlejuice. So, he was our host the first year in 1991. This is his first time having his very own haunted house and he’s taking complete advantage of that,” Buynak said.

Tickets are sold out for Friday night, but don’t fear: There are still tickets available for other nights.

Click here for the complete guide.