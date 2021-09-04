Motorcyclist killed in Port Orange crash, police say

A motorcyclist was killed in Port Orange crash on Saturday, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Police said the crash between the motorcyclist and another vehicle took place at the intersection of Clyde Morris Boulevard and Herbert Street.

The motorcyclist was injured on the scene and then transported to Halifax Hospital Daytona, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody else was injured in accident, which is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with further information on the accident is asked to contact the Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit at 386-506-5838.